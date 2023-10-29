Three injured after ceiling at Malaysia collapses in downpour

Security guards can be seen running for safety when a part of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall caved in.

PETALING JAYA – Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall in Selangor’s Petaling Jaya collapsed during heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon.

In a video of the incident that went viral, people are seen running away in panic as the ceiling caved in. A woman can be heard screaming in the background.

A statement on the Megah Rise Mall Facebook page said the incident is being investigated while immediate action has been taken to manage the situation.

“We regret to inform you that the ceiling of the car porch in front of Megah Rise Mall entrance collapsed during strong winds and heavy downpour this afternoon at approximately 3pm, resulting in three minor injuries.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” said the statement on Saturday.

It added that further inquiries or urgent concerns can be directed to megahrisemall@ppb.com.my while updates will also be provided as more information becomes available.

When asked in the comment section of the post if the mall was still open, Megah Rise Mall said that the mall would remain open while the affected area has been cordoned off.

Megah Rise Mall is a four-storey neighbourhood shopping centre launched in December 2022 in Petaling Jaya by PPB Properties. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK