TikToker claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims bodysuit saved her from bleeding out after being shot

TikToker Angelina Wiley was shot four times and claims her Skims bodysuit saved her from bleeding out.

LOS ANGELES – A TikToker has claimed that reality television star Kim Kardashian’s Skims bodysuit saved her from bleeding out after she was shot.

Ms Angelina Wiley, a 22-year-old American, shared a video in May which began trending over the past week.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she said in the video which has since gone viral with 1.5 million views.

“I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armour for women,” she added.

The shooting occurred on Jan 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, while she was waiting for a ride home.

She and another bystander got caught in gunfire and Ms Wiley was shot four times.

The incident left her with multiple injuries, including a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis, and she still has a bullet lodged in her stomach.

She later revealed she was wearing the Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, which is priced at $105 for the Singapore market on the Skims website, for the first time that night.

Kardashian, 42, noticed her video and reposted it on her own Instagram Stories, writing “Wowwww” and adding the praying-hands emoji.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur started Skims in 2019, selling bras, loungewear and shapewear, and made US$500 million (S$661.2 million) in revenue in 2022.

This is according to sources who spoke to Reuters last week in a report about a new round of funding for the company, which could possibly be valued at US$4 billion.