Toddler dies after being left for hours in hot car at US school where his parents work

The gate of the preschool in Miami, with the carpark behind it, where the toddler was left locked in a car for hours.

If you return to a car left out in the sun even for a short time, it can feel unbearably hot.

It is horrifying to think of being locked in one for hours.

Eventually it means death, especially for a child.

Many people are likely to know that such horrendous deaths have happened in various places. What you may not know is how often it has happened.

Local media reports after a case in Florida this week said more than 1,000 children have died this way in the US since 1990.

According to the US National Safety Council, there have been 10 such deaths this year alone.

The latest case happened in Miami on Monday (July 11).

A three-year-old boy, identified as Sholom Tauber, was accidentally left in a car parked at the preschool where his parents worked.

He was found unresponsive about six hours later.

Officials arrived at the carpark of the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens around 3.45pm, and the child was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.

“No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel," said Rabbi Benzion Korf, dean of the school.

The temperature in the area was similar to Singapore’s - around 34 degrees.

Officials were quoted as saying that Sholom was one of several children in the family who attended the preschool.