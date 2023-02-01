 Toddler in Sabah gets arm stuck in speaker, Latest World News - The New Paper
Toddler in Sabah gets arm stuck in speaker

The toddler had put her hand deep into a speaker box’s hole and could not get it out. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Feb 01, 2023 11:49 am

KOTA KINABALU - Curiosity doesn’t always kill the cat. Sometimes, it just gets one stuck.

This happened to a toddler who was said to have gotten curious about what was inside a speaker.

She had put her hand deep into a speaker box’s hole to find out and could not get it out.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Misran Bisara said the child’s mother had alerted them about the incident.

“We received a call about this at around 3.41pm, Tuesday, at Taman Kinamaun Kota Kinabalu,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said firemen arrived at the scene and got the girl’s arm out using special tools.

“No one was injured in this incident,” Mr Misran said.

The speaker was still usable after the incident. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

