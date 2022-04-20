Too busy to take leave, doctor and nurse in China get married in hospital

What are friends for if they can’t throw you a surprise party every now and then – or a wedding even.

A Chinese anaesthesiologist and operating room nurse came into work on April 16 and were in for the most pleasant of surprises.

According to Chinese media, Zhou Guanhua and Wang Bingbing – who are colleagues at Taihe People's Hospital in Fuyang, Anhui – had been unable to find time to get hitched as they were too busy with work.

So, their colleagues decided to take matters into their own hands and surprise the couple with a simple wedding – within the confines of the hospital, and all while everyone wore scrubs.

They brightened up the walkway and common room, where the ceremony was to be held, with thoughtful decorations.

And the picking of the bride was done in a women's changing room, relabelled as "daughter's changing room" for the occasion.

The groom then did the bridal carry down the hallway to the common room, where a TV was set up to show pictures of the pair, along with video messages from their colleagues.

Perfect planning. All that’s left now is for their colleagues to turn the hospital into a resort, so the couple can have a mini honeymoon as well.