Top HK court disallows govt attempt to expand scope of riot crimes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's top court yesterday quashed attempts by the city's government to prosecute people for rioting or illegal assembly even without being present at the scene - a ruling lawyers described as a landmark.

The five-judge panel in the Court of Final Appealunanimously rejected an earlier ruling by a lower appeal court that people, such as supporters, could be criminally liable without being actually present under the common law doctrine of "joint enterprise".

Criminal lawyers said the ruling was highly significant, impacting future prosecutions, and will be scrutinised amid an intensifying national security crackdown.

"They have effectively raised the bar for the prosecutors - and maybe even stopped a flood of sweeping and hasty charges," one criminal barrister said.

The appeal, in part, was brought by Mr Tong Wai-hung, who was earlier acquitted of rioting in 2019 - one of more than 10,000 people arrested during months of anti-government protests that year.