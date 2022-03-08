 Torrential rain hits Sydney; flood warnings stretch across Australia's east coast, Latest World News - The New Paper
State Emergency Service volunteers using an inflatable boat for rescue operations in Camden, in south-western Sydney, on March 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cars stranded in floodwaters in a south-western suburb of Sydney on March 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 08, 2022 09:23 am

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Flood warnings stretched across Australia's east coast on Tuesday (March 8) and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes overnight as torrential rain again pummelled a large swathe of the country.

Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

Nineteen people have been killed, most either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads, since the deluge began.

Meteorology Bureau forecaster Dean Narramore said minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1,555km.

"A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead," Mr Narramore said during a media briefing on Tuesday as he forecast up to 120mm of rain across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm clearing by late Wednesday.

Heavy rain lashed Sydney overnight, with some suburbs receiving up to 200mm since Monday morning, exceeding March's mean rainfall of around 140mm. It triggered flash floods and snap evacuation orders in the south-west of the city.

Australia's most populous city has been drenched in rain for days, as the death toll from the floods rose to 17.
Australia's east gets a year's rain in a week

Emergency services estimate that around 70,000 to 80,000 people in Greater Sydney face evacuation orders, although they do not expect everyone to follow these.

"People make decisions based on past history and I think this event has shown that there is no past history similar to this event," New South Wales Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.

Frustration was growing among many flood-hit residents in both states over slow relief and recovery efforts, with power and Internet services still down in several towns as emergency crews tried to clear roads to deliver essential supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May, said on Monday that more defence force personnel were being sent to flood-affected areas.

 

❌Please avoid non-essential travel today, with rail disruptions continuing as a result of extreme weather. Those who do...

Posted by Sydney Trains on Monday, March 7, 2022
