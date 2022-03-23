In touching tribute, M'sian students visit teacher's grave straight after finishing exams

A school teacher who died recently in Malaysia truly made an indelible mark on her students.

So much so, that as soon as a group of them completed their final examinations, they made their way to the teacher’s grave to pay their respects.

The touching gesture was put up on TikTok by one of the students. It has since garnered close to a million views and thousands of comments.

One of the students explained in the video that after they finished their last paper of the SPM – Malaysia's final-year exam for secondary school students – they visited their teacher's "new home".

It is then revealed that their teacher, whom they refer to as “Cikgu Normala”, had died, and they had gone to the cemetery where she was laid to rest.

According to World of Buzz, the students were from the Cheras district in Kuala Lumpur, and their teacher died recently on Feb 25.

It is not known what her cause of death was.

The student said Ms Normala was a "kind-hearted person during her lifetime" and a senior teacher who taught science in their school.

""Without cikgu (teacher), we wouldn't have been able to learn... Hope you're resting in peace over there Cikgu Normala," he added.