Tourist dies after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia’s forest park gives way

The accident occurred while 11 tourists were on the glass bridge in Limpakuwus Pine Forest.

JAKARTA – Tragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured.

Mr Sunarto, one of the workers present, reported hearing the sound of glass breaking at approximately 10am.

Banyumas City Police chief Edy Suranta Sitepu confirmed the casualties on Wednesday.

The accident occurred while 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap regency were on the bridge.

Two of the victims fell to the ground. One of them was declared dead shortly after the fall, while the other sustained minor injuries.

Two other tourists managed to cling on to the bridge’s frame.

Police have secured CCTV footage from a camera positioned inside the entrance counter, with the Banyumas City Police Criminal Investigation Unit deputy chief Benny Timor Prasetyo saying that a crime scene investigation was scheduled for Thursday.

Mr Eko Purnomo, chairman of the Limpakuwus Pine Forest Cooperative, had previously reached out to The Geong’s manager for a safety evaluation in April, when the tourist attraction officially began operations.

The Geong and the Limpakuwus Pine Forest share the same land, although they operate under different management.

Mr Eko’s decision to approach The Geong’s manager was prompted by numerous comments on social media that raised concerns about the safety standards of the attraction.

However, the bridge’s manager did not personally attend the meeting and instead sent a representative.

Mr Eko has complied with the Banyumas City Police’s request to have the Limpakuwus Pine Forest tourist area closed for an undetermined period for the investigation. - JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK