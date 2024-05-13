Tourist dies after falling off Hong Kong’s iconic Lion Rock

Lion Rock, a 495m-high mountain, is a popular hiking area for both locals and visitors.

A 37-year-old tourist from mainland China died after falling off the popular Hong Kong landmark Lion Rock mountain on May 12.

The police said he was reported to have lost his footing as he climbed a rock face and fell about 25m, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

They said they were informed about the incident at around noon, and were told the tourist was unconscious, added the SCMP.

The man, surnamed Liang, was flown by a Government Flying Service helicopter to the hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Liang was believed to be part of a group of about a dozen people who had begun their hike at about 10am, added the SCMP.

The police said that investigations are ongoing.

Lion Rock, a 495m-high mountain with rugged escarpments on the west side, is a popular hiking area for both locals and visitors. From its top, visitors can view Kowloon Peninsula, Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.