Travellers to Malaysia must take Covid test for 6 days after arrival

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has updated its Covid-19 requirement for international and local travellers arriving in the country under three travel schemes.

Those on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air and land, the Langkawi International Travel Bubble (LITB), and the One Stop Centre (OSC) for short-term business visitors will have to undergo Covid-19 tests for six days after arriving in Malaysia.

The new requirement will also apply to travellers from Singapore.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the requirement, which would take effect from today, aims to strengthen the Ministry of Health's existing precautionary and control measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

"Travellers under these categories must undergo a Covid-19 detection test upon arrival in Malaysia, an RTK-Ag test or Rapid Antigen Test (self-test) on the second, fourth and sixth day of arrival," Mr Khairy said.

"They would also need to undergo a professional RTK-Ag test on the third and fifth day. In addition, LITB travellers must undergo an RT-PCR test at least 48 hours earlier before leaving Langkawi island."

He added: "All test results must be reported through the MySejahtera application."

FULLY VACCINATED

Mr Khairy said those travellers must ensure they are fully vaccinated and must undergo RT-PCR tests at least 48 hours prior to their travel dates, replacing the previous procedure set at 72 hours before departure, according to a Bernama news agency report.

Ms Melissa Lee, 36, who works in the banking industry in Singapore, said she is planning to travel to Kuala Lumpur via the Air VTL on Dec 15, to visit her parents and spend time with friends after being away from Malaysia for two years.

Ms Lee, a Singapore permanent resident who has worked here for about a decade, said the new daily testing rules will be an added inconvenience and will add to her travel costs, but will not deter her from making the trip home.

"I'm just glad that the Singapore and Malaysia authorities are still pressing ahead with the VTL instead of pausing it, and I feel the new testing measures are a good precaution, because even as I return home and roam freely, I'll be able to have peace of mind that I'm Covid-free," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Khairy said travellers from five countries with reported cases of Omicron in the community, namely Britain, the United States, Australia, France and Norway, will be required to get tested with an RT-PCR swab test 48 hours before departing for Malaysia.