Two pre-school workers in Taiwan caught taping at least five children to chairs and floor

The affected children have been given professional help.

YUNLIN, Taiwan – An investigation has begun after two pre-school workers taped children to chairs and floor to restrain them, local education officials in Taiwan’s Yunlin county said on Tuesday.

The two workers were first caught using transparent tape to restrain an “energetic” toddler. This incident was reported by another worker to the principal on Sept 23.

The workers admitted to the wrongdoing, and after promising not to repeat it, they were allowed to keep their jobs.

Two weeks later, parents found out about this incident and confronted the principal, who then reviewed security footage.

The workers originally claimed that the incident happened only once, but the footage showed that they had earlier used the same method of taping to restrain at least five children.

This prompted the principal to report the case to local education authorities on Oct 19.

The workers were dismissed from their jobs on Tuesday, according to officials.

Officials said the county government is investigating the case, and is expected to be completed in a month. In the meantime, affected children have been given professional help.