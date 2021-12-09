UK PM apologises for video of staff joking about party during lockdown

Mr Boris Johnson said he had been furious to see the clip.

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised yesterday after a video surfaced showing his staff laughing and joking about a gathering in Downing Street during a Christmas Covid-19 lockdown last year when such festivities were banned.

Mr Johnson said he had been furious to see the clip and that, since allegations emerged in the media, he had been repeatedly assured that there had not been a party.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," he told Parliament, adding that there would be disciplinary action if it was found rules were broken.

Mr Johnson and his ministers have repeatedly denied any rules were broken by the gatherings last year, though The Mirror newspaper said Mr Johnson spoke at a leaving party and that his team had a wine-fuelled gathering of around 40 to 50 people.

But in a video aired by ITV, Ms Allegra Stratton, who was then Mr Johnson's press secretary, was shown at a 2020 Downing Street rehearsal for a daily briefing laughing and joking about the gathering.

In the video, an adviser asks Ms Stratton: "I have just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night - do you recognise those reports?"

Ms Stratton, standing before British flags at an official Downing Street lectern, chuckles and says: "I went home."

She then laughs and smiles.

"Hold on. Hold on. Um. Er. Arh." She appears lost for words and looks up.

Reaction to the video was sharp with many people on Twitter expressing disgust that Downing Street appeared to be laughing about breaking rules.

Some questioned whether or not the public should obey Mr Johnson if he imposes more Covid-19 restrictions.