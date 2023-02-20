 UK police find body after woman's mystery disappearance, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

UK police find body after woman's mystery disappearance

UK police find body after woman's mystery disappearance
A poster on missing Nicola Bulley is pictured on a tree next to where her phone and dog's harness were discovered.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 20, 2023 04:18 am

LONDON - Police investigating the fate of a woman who vanished in northwest England said Sunday they had found a body in a river, in a case that has gripped the country.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking along the River Wyre on Jan 27 shortly after dropping her two daughters, aged nine and six, off at school.

Her phone was found on a bench still dialled in to a work conference call, and her dog was running loose.

Lancashire Police have come under stinging criticism for their handling of the case, including from the government after revealing personal details about Bulley’s drinking and state of mind.

Bulley’s family had rejected the police hypothesis that she may have taken her own life, and the case has attracted blanket media coverage as well as amateur sleuths and social media video-makers who have flocked to the area.

The Lancashire force said that after further underwater searches of the river, its officers had “sadly recovered a body”.

The statement by the Anglican Church in Singapore was also signed by the bishops of Sabah, Kuching and West Malaysia.
Singapore

Anglican Church “cannot condone” blessings of same-sex couples

Related Stories

Funeral for Thai teen rescued from flooded cave held without his body

Teen survivor of Thai cave ordeal dies in Britain

Search for mum who disappeared while walking dog in England intensifies

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing,” it said in a statement, adding that the death remained unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.” - AFP

This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to...

Posted by Lancashire Police on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BritainMISSING PEOPLEUNNATURAL DEATH