Ukraine's mine sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelensky
The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has become a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 09, 2022 02:35 pm

KYIV (REUTERS) - President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday (May 8) to recognise their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.

The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on Feb 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism.

Zelensky made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience.

Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.

"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralise explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelensky said in a statement after the ceremony.

The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.

