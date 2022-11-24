 Umno agrees to unity govt not led by Perikatan Nasional, Latest World News - The New Paper
Umno agrees to unity govt not led by Perikatan Nasional

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said this was to ensure that a prosperous and stable government could be formed.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Nov 24, 2022 07:22 am

PETALING JAYA -The Umno supreme council has unanimously decided to support and join a unity government - as long as it is not led by rival Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said this was to ensure that a prosperous and stable government could be formed.

“The supreme council also agreed for all party representatives who won Parliament seats in the 15th General Election to obey and accept whatever unity government or other forms of government that will be announced by the King,” he said in a statement after a three-hour special meeting late Wednesday night.

Datuk Seri Ahmad said these were among the points agreed during the meeting, which was chaired by party president Zahid Hamidi.

This comes as Malaysia is no closer to forming a new government, days after Saturday’s general election.

Leaders from BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have confirmed they were asked to participate in a unity government, a proposal that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had surfaced in an audience with both Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Anwar Ibrahim and its rival, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin, the two leaders deadlocked in the race to be Malaysia’s next premier, at an audience on Tuesday.

Mr Ahmad said during the meeting, the council had acknowledged and gone through details of earlier discussions between BN’s negotiation committee with both PH and its rival PN.

The council, said Mr Ahmad, also reiterated its support towards Zahid to continue as BN chairman.

“The council also unanimously supports him as Umno president,” he said, adding that this year, the Umno general assembly would be held from Dec 21 to 24. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

