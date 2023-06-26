 US airport worker dies after 'ingested' by plane engine, Latest World News - The New Paper
US airport worker dies after 'ingested' by plane engine

Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The plane involved was from Delta.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 26, 2023 01:27 am

WASHINGTON - US regulators said Sunday they are investigating an incident in which a Texas airport worker was killed after being sucked into a passenger plane engine.

A Delta flight had arrived in San Antonio, Texas from Los Angeles on Friday night and was taxiing to the gate with one engine on “when a worker was ingested into that engine,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told AFP in a statement.

“The NTSB is continuing to gather information about the event,” it said.

The worker was employed by Unifi Aviation, a company the airline giant contracts with for ground crew operations, according to local media.

Delta told San Antonio broadcaster KENS 5 that the company was “deeply saddened” by Friday night’s events and that it is “cooperating with authorities as they begin their investigation.”

Unifi Aviation told the broadcaster the incident was “a tragic accident.”

The 293 passengers and 17 crew members were evacuated through an emergency chute.
Cathay Pacific flight incident injures 11 in Hong Kong

“From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies,” the company said.

On Wednesday, regional carrier Piedmont Airlines was fined US$15,625 (S$21,122) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), another regulatory body, for the death of a ground crew worker last year in a similar incident.

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” an OSHA official said.

Piedmont is a subsidiary of carrier American Airlines. - AFP

