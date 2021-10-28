US couple charged after child's remains, abandoned siblings found

Texan police believe Gloria Williams and Brian Coulter had not lived in the apartment, where the children had been living alongside the body of their brother, for several months.

WASHINGTON A US mother accused of abandoning her four sons has been arrested in Texas, along with her partner, who is suspected of murdering one of the boys, a local sheriff said on Tuesday.

Three of the children were found on Sunday in a Houston apartment, where they had been living alongside the skeletal remains of their brother.

The mother's partner, 31-year-old Brian Coulter, was charged with the 2020 murder of the boy, who was eight years old when he died.

The children's mother, 35-year-old Gloria Williams, was charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

BODY

The oldest sibling, a 15-year-old, told police his brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room next to his.

Texan police believe the parents had not lived in the apartment for several months, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The children had been getting food from neighbours.

The situation was "very horrific" and "very tragic" for the children, who were living in "deplorable" conditions when they were found, Sheriff Gonzalez told a press conference.

He added that the oldest sibling had tried to take care of the other two children, ages seven and 10.

But the two "appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury", the sheriff said on Twitter.

Three of the children stopped attending school in May last year, but action taken against the mother over their absence was dropped because of the Covid-19 pandemic.