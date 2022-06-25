 US destroyer sunk in WWII battle found 7,000m deep off Philippines, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

US destroyer sunk in WWII battle found 7,000m deep off Philippines

US destroyer sunk in WWII battle found 7,000m deep off Philippines
Images show the USS Samuel B. Roberts' pilothouse (left) and three-tube torpedo launcher.PHOTOS: AFP
Jun 25, 2022 04:21 pm

MANILA (AFP) - A United States navy destroyer sunk during World War II has been found nearly 7,000m below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world's deepest shipwreck ever located, an American exploration team has said.

The USS Samuel B. Roberts went down during a battle off the central island of Samar on Oct 25, 1944, as US forces fought to retake the Philippines - then a US colony - from the Japanese.

A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the battered hull of the 'Sammy B' during a series of dives over eight days this month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said.

Images showed the ship's three-tube torpedo launcher and gun mount.

"Resting at 6,895m, it is now the deepest shipwreck ever located and surveyed," tweeted Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, who piloted the submersible.

"This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end," he said.

A visitor paying her respects to the war dead of the Japanese Occupation of Singapore at the memorial service on Feb 15, 2022, at the Civilian War Memorial.
Singapore

Relatives of those who died in WWII continue to pay respects

Related Stories

Ex-footballer recounts Japanese Occupation years; journey from execution screening to 1948 Olympics

Win USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage movie tickets

According to US Navy records, the Sammy B's crew "floated for nearly three days awaiting rescue, with many survivors perishing from wounds and shark attacks". Of the 224 crew, 89 died.

The engagement was part of the Battle of Leyte, which saw intense fighting over several days between US and Japanese forces.

The Sammy B was one of four US ships sunk on that day. The USS Johnston, which at nearly 6,500m was previously the world's deepest shipwreck identified, was reached by Mr Vescovo's team last year.

In the latest search, the team also looked for the USS Gambier Bay at more than 7,000m below sea level, but was unable to locate it.

It did not search for the USS Hoel due to the lack of reliable data showing where it may have gone down.

The wreck of the Titanic lies in about 4,000m of water.

More On This Topic
Colombia discovers two historical shipwrecks in Caribbean
How the centuries-old shipwrecks in Singapore waters were discovered

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

world war IIhistoryWARS AND CONFLICTS