US to invest billions in expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to invest billions of dollars in expanding Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity and make available an additional one billion doses per year, the White House's pandemic response coordinator, Mr Jeff Zients, said on Wednesday.

Activists have pressured President Joe Biden's administration to increase vaccine supply to poorer countries.

Mr Zients said the government was preparing to offer makers of the mRNA vaccines substantial help to expand infrastructure and capacity, including facilities, equipment, staff or training.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are the only makers of mRNA vaccines, though Mr Zients said subcontractors of those companies would also be included.

Production will start in the second half of next year, he said.

In the short term, the programme would make a significant amount of Covid-19 vaccine doses available at cost for global use.

In the long term, it would help establish sustained domestic manufacturing capacity to rapidly produce vaccines against future threats, Mr Zients said.

He said 80 per cent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, highlighting a milestone in efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.