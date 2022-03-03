US lawmaker quits after admitting affair with widow of ISIS fighter

Mr Van Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7 per cent of the vote.

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Two-term United States Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday (March 2) withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports.

Mr Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack.

Mr Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7 per cent of the vote, just shy of the 50 per cent needed to win his party's nomination.

With his withdrawal, former Texas county judge Keith Self became the Republican nominee who will run in the Nov 8 general election for the seat representing an area north of Dallas, including Plano.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Mr Taylor telling supporters he had made "a horrible mistake" by engaging in the affair with the woman.

Mr Taylor's congressional office in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment or say whether he will serve out the remainder of his term.