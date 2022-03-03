 US lawmaker quits after admitting affair with widow of ISIS fighter, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

US lawmaker quits after admitting affair with widow of ISIS fighter

US lawmaker quits after admitting affair with widow of ISIS fighter
Mr Van Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7 per cent of the vote.PHOTO: VAN TAYLOR/INSTAGRAM
Mar 03, 2022 10:10 am

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Two-term United States Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday (March 2) withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports.

Mr Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack.

Mr Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7 per cent of the vote, just shy of the 50 per cent needed to win his party's nomination.

With his withdrawal, former Texas county judge Keith Self became the Republican nominee who will run in the Nov 8 general election for the seat representing an area north of Dallas, including Plano.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Mr Taylor telling supporters he had made "a horrible mistake" by engaging in the affair with the woman.

Mr Taylor's congressional office in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment or say whether he will serve out the remainder of his term.

The church where Father Jacques Hamel was assassinated in 2016 on Feb 10, 2022.
World

Trial opens over Islamist murder of French priest

Related Stories

S'porean ISIS fighter urged friend to stage terror attacks on crowds, police

Indonesian cops shoot dead two arson suspects

Two Singaporeans detained under ISA

More On This Topic
Republican Party's response to Biden's speech lays out agenda for midterm elections
ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterm election loom

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ISISUS REPUBLICAN PARTYUS POLITICS