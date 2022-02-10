US plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 years in February

The first roll-out will prioritise areas where children are at higher risk for severe Covid-19 disease.

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States government is planning to roll out Covid-19 shots for children under the age of five years as soon as Feb 21, according to a document from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorising the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.

The drugmakers said they submitted data supporting authorisation at the request of the FDA in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group.

Outside advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Feb 15 to discuss whether to recommend the regulator to authorise the vaccine. The roll-out of the vaccine for children under the age of five, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, is set to begin less than a week after the meeting.

According to the CDC document, the US government is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to states and other entities before the end of February, should the FDA authorise their use.

There are about 18 million children aged between six months and four years in the US, and there will be additional supply beyond the first 10 million doses, the CDC said.

Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on Feb 23 and Feb 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation.

Young children will receive a lower dose of the vaccine, if it is authorised. Pfizer-BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose of the vaccine in the age group, compared with a 10-microgram dose in five- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 years and older.