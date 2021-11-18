US to secure $1.35b worth of antibody-based Covid treatment

WASHINGTON The United States has signed contracts worth roughly US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) to secure the antibody-based Covid-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology, the drugmakers said yesterday, with supply expected by Dec 17.

Britain's GSK said the deal brought the total number of doses secured of the treatment, branded Xevudy, to more than 750,000 globally, adding that the US would have an option to buy additional doses through March next year.

The companies did not specify how many doses the US government had signed up for.

However, other deals include 10,000 doses for Canada and up to 220,000 doses for the European Union.

Sotrovimab is authorised for emergency use in the US to prevent mild or moderate cases of Covid-19 from worsening.