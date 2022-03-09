Victims of MH370 remembered on 8th anniversary

It has been eight years since a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

And it is still not known what exactly happened to the 239 people on board.

Some pieces of debris have been picked up from around the southern Indian Ocean, far from the jetliner’s route, but the wreckage has never been found.

A number of theories have been put forward to explain what happened but repeated searches of the remote stretch of ocean has yielded almost no new information.

Last year, British engineer Richard Godfrey claimed that he had put together data from different sources and worked out a more exact location for where wreckage may lie - on the ocean floor about 2,000km west of Perth. TNP had reported this in December.

There have since been calls for another search, and Malaysia has not ruled it out. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said on Sunday (March 6) that the government's aspirations to locate the aircraft have not been abandoned, the Malay Mail reported.

Those who lost loved ones in the tragedy were among those posting messages on social media marking another grim milestone on Tuesday.

Voice370, an association of the families, tweeted: “Please stand in solidarity with us (virtually) today as we remember the 239 lives on board and address the greater concern of aviation safety.”