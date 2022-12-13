Villager spots large crocodile on flooded road in Pahang

Residents of Kampung Seri Damai in Kuantan were alarmed by the presence of a large crocodile on a flooded road.

KUANTAN - Residents of Kampung Seri Damai were alarmed by the presence of a large crocodile on a flooded road in Kuantan, Pahang.

The large reptile was captured on camera by a villager on Monday evening. The 29-second video was uploaded by Pulau Manis assemblyman Mohammad Rafiq Khan Ahmad Khan on his Facebook account.

“We already knew that the area is a crocodile habitat. Every time it rains and the river overflows, crocodiles start roaming about,” said Mr Rafiq on Tuesday.

“This is the first time they (the residents) managed to record it,” he added.

He advised parents to ensure their children do not play around the area to prevent any unfortunate encounters. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK