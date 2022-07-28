Watch China heroes catch falling child

The video is dramatic. It shows a man rushing forward, looking up.

He is joined by a woman, and together they catch a falling child.

The video then shows what happened earlier, when the two-year-old girl fell from a fifth storey window.

The CCTV footage of the incident which happened in China's Zhejiang province on July 19 has been widely shared online.

It was even tweeted by China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who described the two saviours as heroes.

But it appears the video is slightly misleading.

The child did not fall straight into the hands of the two people below.

Other sources, including the local police, clarified later that the toddler had fallen four storeys onto the metal roof of a structure below.

And it was from there that she fell into their hands.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to her legs and lungs.

She was discharged after treatment at a local hospital.

The man was identified as Shen Dong, 31. “It was lucky I made it in time. Otherwise, I would feel absolutely horrible,” he was quoted as saying by a local newspaper.