WHO tracking Delta sub-variant to see if it is more transmissible

Some 93 per cent of all detected cases of the sub-variant were in Britain, according to published statistics.

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was closely tracking a Delta sub-variant to determine whether it was more transmissible than the original strain, as Covid-19 cases rise globally again.

It was also examining whether people were more resistant to the particular sub-variant, called AY.4.2, which has been detected in at least 42 countries.

"An increase in AY.4.2 sequence submissions has been observed since July," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

"Epidemiological and laboratory studies are ongoing" to see if there was a change in transmissibility of the variant, or a decrease in the ability of human antibodies to block the virus, said the WHO.

MUTATIONS

The lineage has three additional mutations compared with the original Delta variant, including two in the spike protein - the part of the virus which latches on to human cells.

Some 93 per cent of all detected cases of the sub-variant were in Britain, according to data uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative.

The lineage accounted for an estimated 5.9 percent of all Delta cases reported in Britain in the week beginning Oct 3.

The WHO also said that as a proportion of all infections, an increase in the number of cases among those aged under 25 had been reported since early July, particularly in the European and Western Pacific regions.

The reason could be that older people are more likely to be vaccinated, or that young people are more likely to be mixing socially.

The WHO said it had data on the gender of 123 million recorded Covid-19 cases. Of these, 51 percent were female.