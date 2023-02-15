Woman believed to be Singaporean dies in car crash in Australia

The accident occurred on the Newell Highway in Moree, a town in northern New South Wales, about 600km north-west of Sydney.

SYDNEY – A 32-year-old woman, believed to be a Singaporean, died along with a 36-year-old man after the car they were in veered off a rural highway in Australia and smashed into a tree.

The crash occurred at 7am on Feb 5 and also killed a dog that was in the car. The woman was driving.

Police in NSW have not confirmed the identity of the woman or her nationality. But The Straits Times has confirmed that the woman’s mother is Singaporean, and also that a Singaporean died in a car crash in NSW last week.

The police released a statement on Feb 5, saying that emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports that a car had left the road and hit a tree.

“Witnesses performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the female driver and the male passenger both died at the scene,” the statement said.

“(Officers) established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.”

A police spokesman confirmed that the woman was 32 years old and the man was 36.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.