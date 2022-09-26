Woman in Britain hospitalised after dog pooped on her face as she slept

A woman in Britain spent three days in hospital after her daughter's dog accidentally “pooped” on her face while she was asleep.

Amanda Gommo, 51, was taking an afternoon nap with chihuahua Belle when the pooch became ill and had violent diarrhoea.

The mum-of-three was asleep with her mouth open when the messy accident occurred, and some excrement got in her mouth. She then ran to the bathroom to throw up.

Gommo, who is from Bristol, told British media: "I was having my afternoon nap with Belle, like I always do, when I suddenly felt something squirt in my mouth. I rushed to the bathroom and my son was in the shower, so before I washed it out I had time to take a quick (photo).

"It was disgusting, and I was hurling violently for hours after. I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth."

Gommo's daughter took Belle to the vet where the dog was diagnosed with a stomach bug and put on antibiotics.

But later that day, Gommo started displaying the same symptoms as Belle, so she called for an ambulance.

Paramedics prescribed her painkillers and instructed her to drink lots of water to flush out any potential infection. But her symptoms became progressively worse, and 48 hours later, Gommo's cramps had spread all over her body.

Gomma was warded at the hospital and hooked up to a drip. Doctors diagnosed her with a gastrointestinal infection that had been passed through Belle's faeces into her mouth.

She was kept under observation for three days while they rehydrated her with the electrolytes and glucose.

"From the moment I got ill to when I was put on the drip, I couldn't eat a thing,” she said.

“I've forgiven Belle for her little accident and I still love her with all my heart, but I will definitely be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future!"