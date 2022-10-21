Woman found with throat slit next to young child covered in blood at Johor farm

A woman was found with her throat slit on a farm in Johor on Wednesday (Oct 19).

According to Sin Chew Daily, the 35-year-old woman was still alive when a man spotted her by the roadside.

Next to her was a five-year-old boy – believed to be her son – who stood motionless with blood all over him.

The man ran off to get help and contact the police, but unfortunately, the woman died soon after.

The man, who was not named, told Sin Chew Daily he was heading home at about 7.30pm when he saw a boy standing next to a motorcycle.

He initially thought that someone’s motorcycle had overturned and was in need of help.

He then saw an Indian woman lying on the roadside with her throat cut open. Although she could not speak, she gestured to him for help.

According to Oriental Daily, locals said the woman bred cattle at the farm.

Segamat police chief, Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, said police are investigating the matter.