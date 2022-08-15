Woman in JB arrested for criminal intimidation of ex-boyfriend

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR) - First she contacted a family member of her ex-boyfriend threatening to burn down their motorcycle shop and destroy their property.

Minutes later, the 20-year-old woman sent them a video clip of an individual splashing what was believed to be petrol in front of the shop.

The threat and video clip, which were sent at about 5am on Sunday (Aug 14), prompted the elder sister of her ex-boyfriend to lodge a police report.

And when a police team arrived at the family’s home in Taman Perling, not only was the woman already there, she had rammed into the front gate of the house causing it to dislodge and fall on a car.

Johor Bahru North deputy OCPD Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the woman then sped off into the Second Link Highway heading towards North with the police hot on her heels.

He said the woman was arrested at the Lima Kedai toll plaza, some 15km away from the house, at about 6.20am.

“She tested positive for benzodiazepines (psychoactive drugs).

“She has been remanded for four days,” said Supt Fariz Ammar in a statement on Monday (Aug 15).

He added that the woman was being investigated for drug offences.

Supt Fariz Ammar said the family incurred a loss of about RM15,000 (S$4,600).