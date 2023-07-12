Woman in Malaysia arrested after baby tests positive for drugs

The woman sent the baby to Taiping Hospital, where tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The Taiping police district chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Razlam Ab Hamid, said the child, aged one year and 10 months old, was sent to the hospital by her mother on Tuesday after displaying some uncontrollable movements and wailing incessantly.

“Prior to the incident, the 22-year-old mother had sent the toddler to her grandmother’s house while she went to a sundry shop nearby.

“When the toddler wanted to sleep, she started crying and displayed some uncontrollable movements,” ACP Razlam said in a statement.

“The mother then sent the toddler to the Taiping Hospital, where she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said.

“A medical officer then alerted the police of the matter,” he added.

ACP Razlam said the police have opened an investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act.

“The toddler’s mother has been arrested, and was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

“We are urging those with information related to the incident to come forward to the police to help with the investigations,” he added. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK