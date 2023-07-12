 Woman in Malaysia arrested after baby tests positive for drugs, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman in Malaysia arrested after baby tests positive for drugs

Woman in Malaysia arrested after baby tests positive for drugs
The woman sent the baby to Taiping Hospital, where tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Jul 12, 2023 09:09 pm

IPOH - A baby girl in Malaysia tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine after being sent to the Taiping Hospital in the northern state of Perak, say the police.

The Taiping police district chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Razlam Ab Hamid, said the child, aged one year and 10 months old, was sent to the hospital by her mother on Tuesday after displaying some uncontrollable movements and wailing incessantly.

“Prior to the incident, the 22-year-old mother had sent the toddler to her grandmother’s house while she went to a sundry shop nearby.

“When the toddler wanted to sleep, she started crying and displayed some uncontrollable movements,” ACP Razlam said in a statement.

“The mother then sent the toddler to the Taiping Hospital, where she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said.

“A medical officer then alerted the police of the matter,” he added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's response came after former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad insisted that “Malaysia is a Malay country”.
World

M'sia is for all M'sians, not just Malays, says PM Anwar

Related Stories

Sarawak engineer loses $3,300 to Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket scam

'What do you mean you can't?': Malaysian woman berates Grab driver for refusing to run errand

Dog bludgeoned to death after being run over by motorbike in Malaysia

ACP Razlam said the police have opened an investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act.

“The toddler’s mother has been arrested, and was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

“We are urging those with information related to the incident to come forward to the police to help with the investigations,” he added. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiacrimeDRUG OFFENCES