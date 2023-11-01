Woman in moving car crushed to death by fallen tree in KL

The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel who were at the scene.

SELANGOR – A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on the multi-purpose vehicle she was driving in Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak on Tuesday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations command centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar said it received a distress call about the incident at 6.14pm.

“We immediately sent a fire engine and four personnel to the scene from the Kuala Kubu Baru fire station.

“They arrived at the scene and found that a fallen tree had crushed a Perodua Alza, and we were told the driver was still trapped in the vehicle,” he said when contacted on Tuesday.

He said they immediately began work to cut the tree and extricate the driver.

“We managed to extricate the driver at around 7.10pm,” he said.

“The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel who were at the scene.” - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK