Woman reunites with family in M'sia after 578 days in Singapore

After more than a year-and-a-half away in Singapore, a Malaysian woman was finally reunited with her family recently – and her emotional return, recorded by her husband, paints a touching portrait.

The video was posted on Facebook on Jan 10 and explains in the introduction that the man’s wife had been away since June 10, 2020.

He had gone to pick her up after she crossed the border back to Malaysia via the Vaccinated Travel Lane, even presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.

The next scene shows the man back at home, interacting with his two young daughters, both of whom are unaware their mother is just outside the front gate.

When the woman steps into view, it is the younger girl who recognises her mother first.

According to the video's caption, the younger daughter was not even a year old when her mother left for Singapore.

The older daughter, who was perhaps surprised and did not react initially, then runs towards her mother and embraces her.

Throughout, the woman's mother stands by the bedroom door, watching. She begins to cry and then hugs her daughter – but not before asking her: "Why did you lie to me?"

You can watch the reunion video here: https://www.facebook.com/524498812/videos/633796667743082/

Before the VTL arrangement in November, more than 100,000 Malaysians were stuck in Singapore, waiting to be reunited with families back home.