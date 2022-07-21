 World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35
An An celebrating his birthday in August 2021. The panda's health had showed steady signs of deterioration over the past few weeks.PHOTO: OCEAN PARK HONG KONG/FACEBOOK
Jul 21, 2022 12:31 pm

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - An An, the world's oldest male giant panda under human care, was euthanised on Thursday (July 21) at age 35, the equivalent of 105 years for humans, said the Hong Kong theme park where he lived.

An An's health had showed steady signs of deterioration over the past few weeks, with his food intake declining, until he finally stopped eating, said Ocean Park, the marine and animal facility where he had lived since 1999.

An An and Jia Jia, the world's oldest female giant panda, who died in 2016 at 38 years, were gifts from the Chinese government.

"Ocean Park is deeply saddened to announce the loss of An An," it said in a statement.

The park said it was thankful for the opportunity to take care of Jia Jia and An An as it helped Ocean Park become an important base for panda conservation.

"An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the Park. He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike."

Malaysia’s customs officers display some of the 6,000 kilograms of seized elephant tusks in Selangor on July 18, 2022.
World

Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $25 million

Related Stories

Myolie Wu’s son celebrates birthday with creepy crawlies

Indonesian man captured 4.3m crocodile with just a rope

Mr Happy Face wins world's ugliest dog competition

Ocean Park, which displays animals including walruses, penguins and dolphins, now has two giant pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le.

China gave the female Ying Ying and male Le Le to Hong Kong in 2007. The park has been hoping that the pair could have babies but they have not so far.

 

【網上弔唁冊悼念大熊貓安安精彩一生】 大熊貓安安於 2022 年 7 月 21 日與世長辭，享年 35 歲(等同於人類 的 105 歲)。安安自 1999 年來到海洋公園，是人工飼養環境下全球迄今最長壽的雄性大熊貓。...

Posted by 香港海洋公園 Ocean Park Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 20, 2022
More On This Topic
Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies, aged 68
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat hero dies

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

animalshong kong