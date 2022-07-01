Yoga instructor, 23, found dead with 30 stab and cut wounds in Hong Kong hotel bathtub

Hong Kong police have arrested a jobless man on suspicion of killing his former girlfriend after she was found dead, with multiple stab and cut wounds, in a bathtub at a five-star hotel.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the body of Chow Wai-yin, a 23-year-old yoga instructor also known as Aqua Chow, was discovered in one of the rooms in The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West shortly after 10pm on Thursday (June 28), hours after her mother reported her missing.

Assistant Yau Tsim district commander, Superintendent Gar Kam-lam, said officers detected signs of fighting and blood in the hotel room.

“The deceased was found in a bathtub filled with (bloody water) and her head was submerged. A knife believed to be the weapon used in the attack was also found in the bathtub.

“An initial examination by a forensic pathologist shows that the victim suffered more than 30 knife wounds to the limbs and her body in the front and back,” the superintendent said, adding that the examination showed the victim had died within 24 hours before the body was found.

The murder came to light about two hours after her former boyfriend, 28, accompanied by his lawyer, went to Wong Tai Sin police station and handed the hotel room’s key to officers.

The man, who was unemployed, was detained on suspicion of murdering the woman.

A police source said the killing could have been premeditated because the investigation indicated the knife was bought before the suspect checked into the hotel on Wednesday.

“The investigation suggested the man had changed his clothes before he left the hotel around daybreak on Thursday,” the source said, adding that bloodstained clothes were also found at the scene.

He said it was possible Ms Chow was killed before being left in the bathtub. She was wearing clothes and shoes when the body was found.

Officers found her belongings such as her wallet at the scene, but not her mobile phone. The source said it was possible her phone had been thrown away because it stored important text messages between the pair.

SCMP has learnt that the man had been arrested last year on suspicion of threatening Chow with her nude photos before the pair broke up in December.

Flight to the States

Ms Chow, who lived alone in Sham Shui Po, was scheduled to take a flight to the United States in the early hours of Thursday. She took a yoga course there.

She was reported missing at about 1pm on Thursday after her mother was unable to contact her and found she had not boarded her flight.

About two hours later, officers located her former boyfriend who claimed he had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Later, officers checked security camera footage that showed Ms Chow left her flat with her ex-boyfriend at about 4pm on Wednesday.

At about 8pm on Thursday, the man went to Wong Tai Sin police station with his lawyer. He was said to have handed over the hotel room’s key and then remained tight-lipped.

As of Friday, the man was still in custody and had not been charged.