Young British royals enjoy first taste of new school

Britain's Prince William (second right) and his wife Kate, along with their children (from left) George, Louis and Charlotte, arriving for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School on Sept 7, 2022.

LONDON - The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, had a first taste of their new school Wednesday, as they nervously met their new headteacher accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, aged 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a new home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by Prince William's office showed the young royals, wearing their new uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a "settling in afternoon" for new pupils ahead of the official first day Thursday.

Princes George and Louis held their mother's hands while Princess Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.

"Lovely to have you with us," headteacher Jonathan Perry told them as he shook their hands.

When he asked them if they were excited and looking forward to being at the school, they bashfully nodded and replied, "Yes".

"Lots of questions," Prince William said.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to £21,000 (S$34,000) per pupil.

🎥 WATCH: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived at Lambrook School with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier today. They attended a “settling in afternoon” for new pupils and will officially start school tomorrow 📚 Posted by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

It coincided with the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moving to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property a short distance from Windsor Castle where the 96-year-old Queen spends most of her time nowadays.

Media reported the move was designed to give the children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing Prince William, the future king, to be near his ageing grandmother, who has had health issues in the last year.

Prince William is known to fiercely defend his family's privacy when not at official engagements, and only a very small number of media were invited to see the children's arrival at their new school. - REUTERS