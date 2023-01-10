YouTubers who shot their climb up Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 building last year were caught and charged

PETALING JAYA - A group of content creators who recently uploaded a YouTube video of how they ascended Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118 skyscraper last year were detained and charged after their escapade, said the building owner.

YouTube channel Driftershoots uploaded a video of the climb on Dec 30, 2022.

The 7-minute 19-second video showed the group, with their faces obscured, sneaking onto the site wearing clothing like that of construction workers.

Once inside, one member of the group was seen cutting off a net that was blocking their access.

The video showed them reaching the top of the tower in the rain.

“A number of attempts had already ended in prison time for certain individuals so we knew we were up against heavy odds,” the channel said in its video description.

“The trip ended successfully and it’s a gift to be ending the year showing the footage. This video is an artistic expression of freedom done in and for love, I do not encourage anybody to recreate the actions shown in this video.”

No particulars were given on the actual date of the climb with the video description only saying it was “a while ago”.

PNB Merdeka Venture, which owns the building, said in a statement that the incident took place on May 1, 2022, and all trespassers had already been detained and charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“We wish to reiterate that stunts such as these are illegal and dangerous, and put at risk the safety of the trespassers and the hard-working personnel on site.

“As such, it is highly disconcerting that illegal acts that take place on our property are used for illicit commercial gain and popularity,” the statement issued on Tuesday read.

It added that the company would continue to upgrade its security measures appropriately as the building was still an active construction site where safety is a priority.

On Dec 28, it was reported that daredevil couple Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau had scaled Merdeka 118, the second tallest building in the world, prompting questions of security on social media.

Photos of their climb were uploaded on the Internet and reshared on Reddit.

Police are investigating the duo’s claim and are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to verify the authenticity of their video. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK