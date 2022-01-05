Pongal festivities with cattle farm, pot painting to kick off in Little India on Jan 7

The festivities will feature special activities for students and migrant workers.

The festival is traditionally celebrated by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest.

Unlike the subdued celebrations last year, Pongal this year will see a whole raft of hands-on activities including pot painting and a cattle farm for visitors to enjoy.

Fringe activities to mark Pongal this year will be open to individuals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 12 years.

Organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha), the festivities will feature special activities for students and migrant workers.

During a press briefing on Wednesday (Jan 5), vice chairman of Lisha Joyce Kingsly said the activities are a way to share the spirit of Pongal with the wider community.

"Amid the restrictions brought on by Covid-19, we have endeavoured to share Pongal and extend our reach to as many people as possible while paying heed to the safe management measures," she said.

A curated programme of Pongal activities will be conducted for students on Jan 10 and Jan 13, including activity stations for flower tying, saree draping and henna painting at Clive Street and the Indian Heritage Centre in Campbell Lane.

Up to 20 students from seven schools will be able to participate in the curated programme on each of the two days, witheach school allotted an hour to rotate between the activity stations.

Migrant workers will be welcomed to take part in the festivities on Jan 15, designing Kolam - a traditional floor mural made with rice flour - that will later be displayed.

Visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of cows, calves and goats, which will be on exhibit from Friday in Little India. Groups of up to five visitors will be allowed to walk through the exhibit, which begins at Clive Street and ends at Dickson Road.

The cattle farm, which honours livestock for the role they play in ensuring a bountiful harvest, will be on daily till Jan 16.

The making of Pongal, a traditional rice dish, which is prepared during the festival, will be conducted on Jan 14 at Clive Street and livestreamed on Lisha's Facebook page.

The activities will be complemented by this year's Pongal light-up, which will be on display until Feb 6 in Little India.

The Indian Heritage Centre will also conduct an open house, welcoming visitors to learn more about the festival and offering a slew of activities including art workshops and a Little India Pongal trail for visitors, which runs from Jan 10 to Jan 13.

Readers can check the Indian Heritage Centre's website for more details.