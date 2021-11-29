Blazing Suns win 16th straight game

Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns led wire-to-wire to easily beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 and extend their NBA winning streak to 16 games yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Suns now have the second-longest winning streak in franchise history as they survived a late comeback by Brooklyn. They are trying to equal the 2006/07 team, which holds the record of 17 straight wins.

Chris Paul finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds at Barclays Center.

"Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is to win a championship," Paul said.