Curry scores 50 points in win over Atlanta

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his season-high 50 points in a third-quarter flurry yesterday morning (Singapore time) that rallied the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco for Golden State's fifth straight win.

In just his third career head-to-head with Trae Young, Curry got the better of the young Hawks star on a night when Young went for a team-high 28 points.

Attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before being crushed by the team with the NBA's best record in the second half.