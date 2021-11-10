Curry scores 50 points in win over Atlanta
Stephen Curry scored 18 of his season-high 50 points in a third-quarter flurry yesterday morning (Singapore time) that rallied the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco for Golden State's fifth straight win.
In just his third career head-to-head with Trae Young, Curry got the better of the young Hawks star on a night when Young went for a team-high 28 points.
Attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before being crushed by the team with the NBA's best record in the second half.
Elsewhere, Anthony Davis scored six of his 32 points in overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a two-game losing run with a 126-123 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets while the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-95. - REUTERS
