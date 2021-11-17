DeRozan stars as Bulls beat Lakers

DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

DeRozan was the tormentor-in-chief of a Lakers team who saw Anthony Davis ejected for only the second time in his career as the 2020 NBA champions slumped to a 121-103 defeat.

Barring two fleeting moments early in the first quarter, the Bulls led throughout, at one stage surging into a 28-point lead at the Staples Center.

DeRozan found support from former Lakers player Lonzo Ball, who weighed in with 27 points while Zach Lavine added 26 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers with 28 points while Russell Westbrook had 25 points.

The Chicago win leaves the Bulls in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 8-7, just outside the play-off places in the Western Conference.

In Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points as the Mavericks overturned a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 at the American Airlines Centre.