Durant on a roll as Nets win 5 in a row

Kevin Durant scored 31 points to post his 10th consecutive game of 20 or more points, as the Brooklyn Nets routed the Toronto Raptors 116-103 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant also had seven rebounds and seven assists, as Brooklyn won their fifth straight game in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Elsewhere, Bradley Beal scored 30 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 101-94.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 29 points and 18 rebounds, the reigning NBA champions slumped to their fifth loss in the last six games.