Giannis Antetokounmpo scores season-high 47 points as Bucks win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 47 points and Khris Middleton grabbed 16 points as the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks beat hosts Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Middleton's brace of three-pointers in the fourth quarter tied him with Ray Allen for most in Bucks history with 1,051.
In New York, the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from their loss to the Golden State Warriors by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99. - AFP
