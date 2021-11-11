Giannis stars as Bucks end losing run

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 118-109 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Grayson Allen added 25 points at the Wells Fargo Center and Bobby Portis contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The reigning NBA champions were missing Khris Middleton (Covid-19), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle).

The Sixers had an even more depleted roster with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe missing due to health and safety protocols, while Seth Curry (foot) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) were also absent.