Harden stars, Durant ejected in Nets' win

James Harden had a triple-double and Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter of the Brooklyn Nets' 117-91 win over the Detroit Pistons yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant was thrown out of the game for a flagrant foul with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter. Officials sent him to the showers after he hit Kelly Olynyk in the face with his right arm.

Durant shot 10-of-13 from the field before getting ejected.

Harden produced his 59th career triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Nets led by as many as 30 at one stage.

It was Durant's second incident in as many games. He was slapped with a technical in Brooklyn's 105-98 win over Indiana last Friday for tossing the ball into the stands after a foul was called. He was later fined US$25,000 (S$33,700) by the league.

Meanwhile, the injury-hit defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks lost their third straight game, beaten 107-95 by the Utah Jazz.