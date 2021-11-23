Basketball

LeBron ejected for second time in career

Nov 23, 2021 06:00 am

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ejected from yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 121-116 victory in Detroit, after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for slamming his left fist into the face of Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart.

The strike left a big gash in Stewart's face with blood pouring out of it. It also enraged him as Stewart repeatedly tried to charge at James as his teammates and coaches unsuccessfully tried to calm him down.

The ejection came in James' second contest back after missing eight games with an abdominal strain. It is his second career ejection. - REUTERS

Giannis stars with season-high 47 pts

