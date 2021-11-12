Malik Monk helps Los Angeles Lakers survive the Heat
Malik Monk scored five of his season-best 27 points in overtime to help the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the visiting Miami Heat 120-117 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, still without the injured LeBron James.
In New York, Pat Connaughton hit a career-high seven 3-pointers as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks held off a Knicks comeback to win 112-110. - AFP
