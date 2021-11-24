Nets tame Cavs to claim top spot in the East
Kevin Durant scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 to claim top spot in the Eastern Conference yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Durant's points tally included a perfect 10-from-10 free-throws while the Nets star also chipped in with six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Brooklyn overturned a 12-point third-quarter deficit to claim a third straight win.
In Milwaukee, the Bucks produced a superb all-round offensive effort to blitz the Orlando Magic 123-92 as they recorded their largest half-time lead in franchise history - 41 points. - AFP
