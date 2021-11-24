Basketball

Nets tame Cavs to claim top spot in the East

Nov 24, 2021 06:00 am

Kevin Durant scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 to claim top spot in the Eastern Conference yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant's points tally included a perfect 10-from-10 free-throws while the Nets star also chipped in with six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Brooklyn overturned a 12-point third-quarter deficit to claim a third straight win.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks produced a superb all-round offensive effort to blitz the Orlando Magic 123-92 as they recorded their largest half-time lead in franchise history - 41 points. - AFP

Basketball

LeBron ejected for 2nd time in career

Related Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores season-high 47 points as Bucks win

Three and easy for Curry against Nets

DeRozan stars as Bulls beat Lakers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball