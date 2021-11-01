Spurs upset injury-hit Bucks

San Antonio used a balanced attack yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 102-93, snapping a four-game losing run with their first road victory of the season.

Point-guard Dejounte Murray and reserve Bryn Forbes led the charge as five players, including two off the bench, got double figures for the Spurs, who improved to 2-4 on the season.

Murray scored a team-high 23 points, Forbes had 16, Derrick White delivered 17 and Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs. Thaddeus Young came off the bench to score 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the injury-hit Bucks (3-3) who were missing Brook Lopez (back), Jrue Holiday (ankle) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle surgery).